News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Where does Amad Diallo rank among the Championship's 'Most Valuable' youngsters? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! The Championship’s most valuable youngsters and where Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford stars rank - according to leading scouting platform: photo gallery

The 20 ‘most valuable’ youngsters in the Championship have been revealed - but how many Sunderland stars make the cut?

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Sunderland have one of the youngest squads in the Championship, but that hasn’t seemed to impact their efforts in their first season back in the division. Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in the top-half following a stunning win over Millwall last weekend.

Their 3-0 triumph against Milwall was started with a strike from 20 year old Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo - just one of the young players that have starred for Sunderland this season. But where does Amad rank alongside some of the Championship’s other young prospects?

Here, courtesy of data provided by WyScout, we take a look at the 20 most valuable youngsters under the age of 23 currently playing in the Championship.

Do any of these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Joao Pedro

WyScout market value = €20million

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales

2. Max Aarons

WyScout market value = €18million

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Ben Brereton Diaz

WyScout market value = €16million

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

WyScout market value = €13million

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandSheffield UnitedWatfordManchester UnitedTony Mowbray