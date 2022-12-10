The 20 ‘most valuable’ youngsters in the Championship have been revealed - but how many Sunderland stars make the cut?

Sunderland have one of the youngest squads in the Championship, but that hasn’t seemed to impact their efforts in their first season back in the division. Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in the top-half following a stunning win over Millwall last weekend.

Their 3-0 triumph against Milwall was started with a strike from 20 year old Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo - just one of the young players that have starred for Sunderland this season. But where does Amad rank alongside some of the Championship’s other young prospects?

Here, courtesy of data provided by WyScout, we take a look at the 20 most valuable youngsters under the age of 23 currently playing in the Championship.

1. Joao Pedro WyScout market value = €20million Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

2. Max Aarons WyScout market value = €18million Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Ben Brereton Diaz WyScout market value = €16million Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis WyScout market value = €13million Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales