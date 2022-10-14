The 21-year-old has not played for the Black Cats for over a year after initially suffering a stress fracture of the back. His comeback was then complicated significantly by stress fractures in both of his heels.

Huggins, who joined Sunderland from Leeds last year, is set to play 45 minutes for the under-21s side against Reading Under-21s in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed previously tried to sign Huggins while in charge of Blackburn.

Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland.

The under-21s side to face Reading is significantly different to the one which faced Leeds in Premier League 2, Division 2, on Monday, when several first-team players started for the young Black Cats.