Ex-Aston Villa and Man Utd forward applies for Sunderland manager job
Former Aston Villa and Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has confirmed he has applied for the Sunderland manager's job.
Yorke, 52, who also had a spell at the Stadium of Light between 2006 and 2009, has spoken glowingly of his time at Sunderland and confirmed he has applied for the vacant role.
Sunderland are searching for their next head coach following Michael Beale's departure in February, with Mike Dodds handed the job on an interim basis until the end of the season. That has given the club the time and space to conduct a full search process.
Yorke said: "I've always kept my eye on Sunderland, simply because I had a successful time there. Even though I was at the end of my career, getting them promoted and playing a part in things, it was probably one of my greatest achievements, in the sense that my role as a player had changed. I was surprised at how big a club it was when I got there, but the fanbase is terrific. It's a great stadium, it's a great set-up and I can only assume things have improved further over the last few years in terms of the facilities.
"Seeing the changes of managers, watching the team knock on the door for promotion, getting relegated to League One, I've seen a lot of Sunderland to know exactly what is going on up there. It's a club that I've actually handed my CV into recently, if I'm honest, because I want the job. I know enough of Sunderland; I lived in the area for nearly three years, and so I understand the culture up there, and what the supporters want and expect from that team, and what the team means to them."
Yorke added: "It's very difficult to assess what's going on behind the scenes when you're not in it; you can only assume things. You can only assume things, and that can sometimes be a dangerous thought process. The important thing would be to go in there and stabilise things. Most importantly, I'm a football fan through and through, and so the football aspect is my biggest concern.
"You've got to get the players to buy into whatever you're doing; you don't know what the relationship is like between board and management, and exactly what is going on. But, watching from the outside, you can only look at what's going on on the pitch, and they're underachieving, in my opinion. They should be far closer to the play-off spots, if not threatening the automatic spots. That should be the expectation at a club like Sunderland. You know you've got a terrific fanbase and a fantastic stadium and that Sunderland is - or should be - a very difficult place to go and get a result if you're the opposition. There's a strong base to build from, and a club with a good record of winning promotion," Yorke exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.
