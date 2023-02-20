The 23-year-old, who moved to the Stadium of Light from Arsenal last summer, has made 12 consecutive starts for the Black Cats since returning from a foot injury in the middle of December.

Sunderland’s congested schedule has also included three trips to London over the last month, resulting in several hours on coach journeys and time set aside for recovery.

After watching from the sidelines for so long, Ballard is just happy to be playing again.

Daniel Ballard playing for Sunderland

“It’s much more enjoyable and was obviously frustrating being out,” he told the Echo.

“I feel like I’m in a bit of a good flow now and I just want to help the team as much as possible. I’m enjoying every game as they come.

"Obviously London is a long way to go coming from the North East but I think we have good morale as a team so it allows us to spend a bit more time together.

“It’s obviously not great for recovery on the body sitting on a coach for so long, but it hasn’t felt like three long away games and I think that’s just because of the morale around the place and we enjoy the time together.”

Sunderland have lost just twice in the 12 games Ballard has started since returning from his injury setback - against Swansea when the side were reduced to ten men, and in an FA Cup replay against Premier League side Fulham.

The team’s impressive form has also continued despite losing top scorer Ross Stewart to a season-ending injury, and fellow striker Ellis Simms who was recalled from his loan spell at Everton.

While Mowbray is keen for his side to pass out from the back, there has been even more emphasis when trying to play through midfield without a six-foot plus centre-forward who would be more effective in the air.

In Stewart’s absence, January signing Joe Gelhardt, who is on loan from Leeds, has instead led the line with support from attacking players Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Amad.

"I think Rossco is such a top player it’s always going to be a miss without him,” explained Ballard. “But I think Joffy has done brilliant since he’s come in.

“He does hold the ball up really well, he battles and links the play nicely. He’s maybe not as tall as Rosco but he’s certainly strong and does a lot to link the play.”

On Mowbray’s instructions and playing out from the back, the defender added: “He wants us to feed the attacking players, the likes of Amad, Pat and Clarky. We want to get the ball to their feet, we don’t just want to lump it forward, that’s not the type of players that we have.