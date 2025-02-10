Luke O’Nien reflected on previous clashes against Luton Town and provided insight on Régis Le Bris and Enzo Le Fee

Luke O’Nien believes Sunderland “evolved” during their clash against Wednesday’s opponents Luton Town at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.

The Black Cats won a fiery contest 2-1 away from home in October after goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle decided a competitive and physical contest. The Hatters have since replaced manager Rob Edwards with Matt Bloomfield.

“I haven't looked at the table, to be honest with you,” O’Nien said after the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light when asked about Luton Town. “I know how Luton play, but it doesn't matter where you are in the Championship. During any game, they bring different tests.

“They've all got the quality. I think everybody knows that in the Championship. There's no easy points whatsoever. They're all good battles. You've got to earn every single point. Every point you've got to work really, really hard for in this league. Nearly did it towards the end for us today, but not quite enough. But you've got to work for every single point in this league.”

Luke O’Nien reflects on previous Sunderland games against Luton Town

The Black Cats also faced Luton Town across two play-off games in the Championship under Tony Mowbray, eventually coming unstuck at Kenilworth Road having won the first leg at the Stadium of Light. The Hatters would go on to win promotion to the Premier League before suffering relegation back to the Championship during 2023-24.

Sunderland, though, would take their revenge last October in a game which Sunderland’s young side showed battling qualities to get the win in what was a hostile atmosphere at Kenilworth Road against a very physical side. O’Nien, who played in the play-off games and the win earlier this campaign, believes his side have now improved.

“That's when I knew that this team's probably really evolved,” O’Nien responded when asked about Sunderland’s last clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. “Because you can go there, even if you look at the history of we went there in the playoffs, for example. Luton had 15 corners in about 20 seconds.

“Lads putting their heads on the line. There was a real togetherness. There was a real bite to the group. Then we had the style of keeping the ball. That's probably when I was most proud of the group. Because they're the ones where you pick up the three points but it's not just points that sometimes you pick up.

“As cringy as it might sound. You get a feeling and you create momentum. You build relationships in those games even more. Because they're the ones where you really need to grind it out. Yeah, that's probably the proudest performance I've had on the team this season. But again, that's in the past. That's in the past. It gives us confidence going forwards. And we've just got to go keep building, keep getting him.”

Luke O’Nien talks about Sunderland’s unbeaten home record and Watford game

Sunderland drew their last game against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in the Championship. Although the performance was disappointing, the result maintained the Black Cats unbeaten league record during 2024-25 so far.

“I didn't know we were unbeaten,” O’Nien said after Watford. “I take each game as it comes. We're a good team and can win any game we play in. Every game this season has been pretty close. It's the sign of a good team. It's not just how you win but how you lose as well.

“This season we're building, getting better and moving forward. We always look to win, we set up to win not to not lose. We didn't quite get the press right in the first half but there are good things to learn. There's good things to learn from the game, how do we get more pressure on the ball, we'll use it to our benefit.

“Every game brings a different test and they all have the quality. You have to earn every single point. We nearly won it towards the end today but couldn't quite do enough. The nice thing for us as a group and club is we go into every game expecting to win.

“We've come a long way from when I first joined the club. That's great. We have to align that with slight tweaks in the performance and we'll pick up more points than we lose.”

Luke O’Nien talks about Régis Le Bris and Enzo Le Fee’s influence

Asked how head coach Le Bris had reacted to Sunderland’s performance against Watford, O’Nien responded: “Like he always is, he's pretty calm and calculated, lets us lead the conversation and see what we think of the game. The gaffer is very consistent in his demeanour. He's calm, a bit like a professor, brings us in and sees what we think and then we're in tomorrow to reflect on the game like we always do.”

Sunderland have also been boosted by the form of winter signing Enzo Le Fee, who arrived on loan from AS Roma during the transfer window. The midfielder has been playing on the left-hand side of Le Bris’ attack in the absence of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson.

“He's a wonderful player and as a human being as well,” O’Nien added when asked about Le Fee after the game against Watford. The way he's added to the group on and off the pitch has been fantastic. I really enjoy working with him on and off the pitch. He makes me a better player and the team better.

“He's a wonderful addition and has the support of probably the best left back in the league. Then we have Pat Roberts on the other side who produces magic. We have an exciting team. He's integrated in the team really well and there's more to come from him as well.”