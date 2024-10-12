Ask most Sunderland fans and they will tell you that even in their wildest dreams they would not have envisaged their side starting the new Championship campaign as well as they actually have.

As we enter the second international break of the season, the Black Cats currently top the table, and have scored more goals than anybody else in the second tier. Aside from losses against Plymouth Argyle and Watford, as well as a dramatic late draw against Leeds United last week, Regis Le Bris’ side have been pretty much flawless.

Speaking after the final whistle of Friday’s sharing of the spoils, the Sunderland head coach said: “We are happy for the final result because it was a tough game against a strong team. We started very well and in possession, we were able to create many imbalances [for Leeds] and many chances to score.

“Then after, I think we struggled out of possession. We decided to play with a 5-4-1 shape and I think this was the wrong choice, it was difficult to defend our box and apply pressure. At the end, we defended in our final third and when you make a mistake here, then the opponent can quickly create a chance. After the first goal we decided to play with a 4-4-2 shape and I think it was better, most of the time we dominated the possession. We didn't create many chances, I think fatigue was a factor in the second part of the game. We wanted to play but it was difficult for us to find a solution.”

But who has been particularly instrumental in ensuring that Sunderland have come flying out of the blocks, and who has some improving to do when the season resumes? At the time of writing, Le Bris has used 19 players who are still on the books at the Stadium of Light - the likes of Jack Clarke and Nectar Triantis having featured and left the club since - and we’ve taken a closer look at the average match ratings from stats gurus Whoscored to see who has impressed at this relatively early stage. Check out the full rankings, from 19th to first, below...

