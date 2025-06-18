Sunderland’s final away game of the Premier League season will fall on what would have been Bradley Lowery’s 15th birthday

Everton have paid a poignant tribute to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery as they prepare to host the Black Cats in the Premier League next season.

Sunderland will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, May 17 – a date that would have marked what would have been Bradley’s 15th birthday. The game will also mark the Black Cats’ first visit to the Toffees’ new ground.

The six-year-old, who captured the hearts of the footballing world with his bravery and infectious smile, passed away in July 2017 after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma – a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. He was diagnosed at just 18 months old.

Bradley became a well-known and much-loved figure within the sport, serving as a mascot for Sunderland and forming an unforgettable bond with his footballing hero, striker Jermain Defoe. The pair’s friendship transcended football, with Defoe describing the young fan as his "best mate" during a deeply moving period in both their lives.

In a touching gesture shared on social media, Everton confirmed the fixture while acknowledging Bradley’s memory, posting a photo of him in his red-and-white Sunderland kit at the corner flag at Goodison Park – Everton's previous home – with the message: “We will welcome @SunderlandAFC to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time on what would have been Bradley Lowery’s 15th birthday.”

Everton were among the many clubs that showed incredible support to Bradley and his family during his illness, and he received a warm welcome at Goodison Park during one of his visits, a moment that remains etched in the minds of both sets of supporters.

Sunderland's return to the Premier League next season brings with it emotional storylines, none more touching than this. The fixture on May 17 marks Sunderland’s final away game of the 2025-26 season, with both clubs set to mark the memory and legacy of Lowery.

Sunderland’s 2025-26 Premier League start and Newcastle games

Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League will begin at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United on Saturday, August 16. The newly-promoted Black Cats then travel to Turf Moor a week later to face Burnley in their first away fixture of the 2025–26 campaign.

Sunderland don’t play any of the traditional “big six” until October. After West Ham and Burnley come Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in their opening six games. It’s a run that offers Régis Le Bris and his newly promoted side a chance to potentially get some points on the board, though every game will be tough next season.

Their first test against a “big six” club comes on October 4 with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. After that, a tougher stretch of games follows – including back-to-back away trips to Chelsea and both Manchester clubs in late autumn.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the season’s biggest game either – the first Wear-Tyne derby in nine years arrives on Saturday, December 13, when Newcastle United visit Wearside in what will undoubtedly be a fiery occasion. The reverse fixture at St James’ Park is set for Saturday, March 21.