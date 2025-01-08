Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could break their transfer record this summer as a deal for Enzo Le Fée edges closer

Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, according to multiple reports.

The Black Cats moved ahead in the race for the 24-year-old on Wednesday and now appear to be on the brink of concluding an eye-catching deal. Le Fée is well known to Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, with the pair having worked together at Lorient.

Le Fée has struggled to force his way into Roma's plans but it is still an audacious swoop from the Black Cats. According to Sky Sports Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Le Fée will shortly head to Wearside to put the finishing touches on an initial loan move. A clause to automatically make the move permanent in the event of promotion to the Premier League is reported to have been included in the deal. A fee of 23 million Euros is touted, which would represent a club record should it happen.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that a deal is imminent in an update.

Romano posted on X: "Sunderland agree deal to sign Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma, here we go! Régis Le Bris, crucial to make it happen. Story confirmed as @MatteMoretto called earlier this week, Black Cats are finalizing formal steps. Loan deal with buy clause included from AS Roma."

The deal would represent a perfect start to the transfer window for Sunderland, with Le Bris eager to add some more quality and competition to his midfield options.