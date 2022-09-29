Having been at the club since she was eight, the England youth player has signed terms for the first time on Wearside following after her 18th birthday last month.

“I’m buzzing to get a contract here,” McInnes told safc.com. “I’ve been here for about 10 years now, so it just feels class.

“I feel like I’ve been dedicated and worked hard so far to come through, so the contract feels like a big reward. I’m excited to keep working hard – this is just the start – and it’s been my aim for a long time.”

“Breaking into the senior side and being around SAFC Women in the past couple of years I feel has really developed me as a player.

“I got minutes in quite a few games last season, and the aim now is to keep building my game time, to try and break into the starting line-up, and to keep developing.”

