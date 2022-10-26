Ellis Simms’ participation in the full session was a welcome sight, after seven games out with a toe injury, yet, while they were in attendance, Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch didn’t take part.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Tony Mowbray’s selection dilemmas ahead of the game at Kenilworth Road:

Will Simms be involved?

Ellis Simms playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

While Mowbray said last week that Sunderland won't rush Simms back too soon, the Black Cats boss revealed the striker could return at Luton.

That was dependent on how the striker fared in training this week, and the signs on Tuesday were certainly encouraging.

While the one-and-a-half-hour session was a light one, Simms took part with the rest of the group during a series of running and passing drills, as well as mini training matches.

With just four games remaining until the World Cup break, Mowbray will probably be reluctant to start Simms at Luton, where Jack Clarke is likely to once again lead the line.

Still, it looks like Simms could be ready to start on the bench.

Is it time for Bailey Wright to return?

At the other end of the pitch Sunderland’s lack of aerial presence has also been costly in recent weeks.

The Black Cats have conceded from set pieces in their last three matches, with the absence of defenders Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese, as well as Ross Stewart and Simms, significantly reducing the size of their starting XI.

It does leave the question whether Mowbray should recall defender Bailey Wright, who is still yet to start a Championship fixture this season.

Wright and Danny Batth formed a strong centre-back partnership at the end of the last campaign, yet both Alex Neil and Mowbray have been reluctant to play them together in the Championship this term.

Instead Luke O’Nien has been chosen to partner Batth and helped the side when trying to play out from the back, while justifying his place in the side as a centre-half.

While Mowbray has tried to address his side’s set piece issues by implementing zonal marking tactics, he will also be wary of changing a centre-back partnership which has, for the most part, performed well this season.

Could one of the new signings make their first start?

Mowbray has also said he’s unlikely to make major changes to his starting XI before the World Cup break, with new signings Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut each making a handful of appearances off the bench.

It seems likely that Mowbray will stick with Dan Neil and captain Corry Evans in midfield, rather than starting Ba or Michut for a tough away game at Luton.

Bennette possibly has a greater chance of starting if Roberts isn’t available, yet it was Amad who operated on the flank against Burnley.