Sunderland AFC open training day at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland training photo gallery as Ellis Simms prepares for first-team return at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland held an open training session at the Stadium of Light as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Luton.

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

Fans were given the chance to watch members of the first-team squad before players signed autographs at the side of the pitch.

Striker Ellis Simms was involved in the session and could make his first-team return this weekend after missing seven matches with a toe injury.

Our photographer Stuart Norton was at the stadium to capture some photos of the players in action.

Here are some of the images from the session:

1. Goalkeeper training

Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass practising his passing out from the back.

2. Max Thompson involved

With Sunderland short of strikers, U21s player Max Thompson joined in with first-team training.

3. The skipper

Sunderland captain Corry Evans on the ball.

4. Making a pass

Jewison Bennette has made a promising impression since joining Sunderland in the summer.

