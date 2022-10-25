Fans were given the chance to watch members of the first-team squad before players signed autographs at the side of the pitch.

Striker Ellis Simms was involved in the session and could make his first-team return this weekend after missing seven matches with a toe injury.

Our photographer Stuart Norton was at the stadium to capture some photos of the players in action.

Here are some of the images from the session:

1. Goalkeeper training Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass practising his passing out from the back.

2. Max Thompson involved With Sunderland short of strikers, U21s player Max Thompson joined in with first-team training.

3. The skipper Sunderland captain Corry Evans on the ball.

4. Making a pass Jewison Bennette has made a promising impression since joining Sunderland in the summer.