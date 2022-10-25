Sunderland training photo gallery as Ellis Simms prepares for first-team return at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland held an open training session at the Stadium of Light as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Luton.
Fans were given the chance to watch members of the first-team squad before players signed autographs at the side of the pitch.
Striker Ellis Simms was involved in the session and could make his first-team return this weekend after missing seven matches with a toe injury.
Our photographer Stuart Norton was at the stadium to capture some photos of the players in action.
Here are some of the images from the session:
