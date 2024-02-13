Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Til I Die season three is now live on Netflix with the premiere taking place at the Fire Station in the city centre earlier this week.

The event, hosted by Fulwell 73, was well-attended and included a question-and-answer session with Leo Pearlman and Luke O'Nien amongst others. Here, we take you through some of our key takeaways and the best moments from the night:

Leo Pearlman's admission on former owner Ellis Short

During his question and answer session, Fulwell73 boss Pearlman was asked about the original Sunderland Til I Die series and dealing with former owner Ellis Short.

Pearlman revealed that Short was not keen on allowing cameras into the Academy of Light and the Stadium of Light but was eventually sold on the idea on the premise that it would help the American raise the club's profile and find a new buyer with Short keen to sell after relegation from the Premier League.

Luke O'Nien's funny jibe at Sunderland fansite and podcast

During his section and answer section, O'Nien was asked about criticism and how it impacts players. The current stand-in Sunderland captain explained that he had been criticised many times throughout his career and added that it wasn't something that bothered him anymore.

O'Nien then joked that he had been called bad many times over the years and said: "Especially from Roker Report!" With a wide grin on his face. The light-hearted joke wasn't intended to be harsh on anyone but produced a laugh and applause from the crowd nonetheless.

Luke O'Nien reveals clash with Barry Bannan during play-off semi-finals

O'Nien was also asked about man-marking Barry Bannan during both legs of the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

"In the first ten minutes of the first leg, I tackled him and gave a foul away against him," O'Nien said at the premiere. "He then told me that I'd have to do more than that to stop him, which was funny because he ended up having the fewest touches of any player that game."

The pair clashed several times during the second leg with Bannan helping to set up Wednesday's goal in the second leg. Bannan celebrated in front of O'Nien and told the Sunderland man that his team was "gone," and that the goal was his fault and that he had lost his team the game.

"My heart sank, O'Nien added at the premiere when talking about Wednesday's goal at Hillsborough. "Because he got the ball. In that moment, I thought I was tight but I wasn't because he got the pass that ended up leading to the goal. I couldn't believe it. I felt like I let the team down right there."

"He ran past me and bumped shoulders," O'Nien added about Bannan. "With his arms well spread and he made it very clear that I had screwed it up and lost it for the team. I thought, 'I think I have you know!' So I didn't say anything, I just took it. Afterwards, we shook hands and I looked him in the eye and said well done and to the final, we went. I didn't give much back as football can come full circle and it's important to be humble."