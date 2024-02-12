News you can trust since 1873
44 well-known Sunderland-supporting celebrities and famous faces - from Jordan Pickford to George Clarke

There are a whole host of famous celebrities to varying degerees of fame who count Sunderland AFC as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 13:58 GMT

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram.

1. George Clarke

The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram. Photo: YouTube

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has definitely become a fan of the club and recently received an MBE

2. Gary Bennett MBE

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has definitely become a fan of the club and recently received an MBE Photo: WPA Pool

The former Rio 2016 Olympic boxer is a big Sunderland fan.

3. Josh Kelly

The former Rio 2016 Olympic boxer is a big Sunderland fan. Photo: Christopher Lee

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on.

4. Jordan Pickford

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker

