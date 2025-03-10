The Sunderland ace is eyeing international recognition with Spain rather than France

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland hotshot Eliezer Mayenda is eyeing an international call-up with Spain’s under-21s in March.

The 19-year-old ace netted three goals in Sunderland's last two league victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City, bringing his total for the season to seven goals and five assists across 28 Championship appearances. Indeed, the striker’s 12 goal contributions are second only to Wilson Isidor’s 14 in Régis Le Bris’ squad this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Monday’s edition of AS, ahead of Sunderland’s next game against Preston North End and the upcoming international break, Mayenda spoke about his future. Born in Spain and having moved to France at the age of eight, the 19-year-old forward is eligible to play for both countries.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

During his time in France, Mayenda played at the academies of Breuillet, Brétigny, and Sochaux, with the latter promoting him to their first team in 2021 before Sunderland bought the striker two years ago. However, Mayenda has represented Spain at under-17s level, making three appearances in February 2022 while still at Sochaux.

The trio of youth international caps remain Mayenda’s only appearances for Spain’s youth team to date. During the interview with AS, Mayenda explained that although he feels a strong connection to France, he does not wish to represent the country on the International stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the decision to choose Spain over France, Mayenda said: “I spoke clearly with the director of the Sochaux youth academy. I told him that I had a special feeling for France, but that I was born in Spain and that I felt something special that couldn’t be explained in words.

Mayenda also added that he is aiming to win a call-up from Spain under-21 manager Santi Denia for March’s international break. “People say I’m in good form, and I could be called up to the under-21s... I know this is football, and all I have to do is work and do well with the team; that’s the only way I can go. I think I have a chance.”

Eliezer Mayenda “happy” at Sunderland amid transfer links

Mayenda’s good form led to the transfer speculation following his two goals against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship. However, after the clash, the striker told The Echo he was “happy” at Sunderland. Since then, the striker has also netted again against Cardiff City.

When asked about his celebrations at the end of the game against Sheffield Wednesday with Sunderland fans, Mayenda said: “Just for the supporters. The first game I did that was against Derby County. I don't know how I can explain. It's just natural. It's just natural. I like the connection with the supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters of Sunderland are, for me, the best in the Championship. It's a little bit funny, but just to make the connection with the supporters is very important for me. To feel the love of the supporters. The supporters show me the love in every game, every day.”

Régis Le Bris hails Eliezer Mayenda as perfect example to teammates

"He's doing very well," Le Bris said after the Cardiff City game. "I've said it before, he's a good example for all the team. He was on the bench for a long period but kept working, kept trying to be involved with the team and kept trying to improve his levels. Now he's really impressive.

"Here at Sunderland right now we can't buy players at that level, so we need to build them. He's playing really well. He seems strong, confident, dominant and it's good. We need that on the pitch to dominate this last part of the season. If he can inspire others, that's good. Hopefully, we can build this level of confidence for other players."

Le Bris is pleased with Mayenda's progress since his arrival at the club as head coach last summer but believes the 19-year-old can still take another step forward when it comes to his ruthlessness in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has improved in many areas because he got minutes and he's talented," Le Bris said "He wants to work hard and improve. He's really connected out of possession; he's very good with back to goal to keep the ball and when he can turn and dribble and push the ball, he's really good. In the last part of the pitch, he can improve again because if you are more efficient there, you are more impactful."