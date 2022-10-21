Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien have all picked up four bookings so far this season, meaning they will be walking a disciplinary tightrope for the Black Cats’ next three matches.

The rule applies for any player who picks up five bookings in the league before the 19th Championship game of the season.

For Sunderland that will come when they host Cardiff on November 5.

Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland against Blackburn.

Black Cats captain Corry Evans has already received five yellow cards this season, meaning he was suspended for last week’s win over Wigan.

Jay Matete, Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch have all been booked three times in the league this season.