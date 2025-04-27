Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EFL club, who employ seven ex-Sunderland players, has suffered relegation to the National League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlisle United have been relegated from League Two following a 3-2 defeat against Cheltenham Town, taking no less than seven former Sunderland players down with them.

The Cumbrians - who are managed by former Manchester United legend Mark Hughes - entered the day needing a win at Whaddon Road, as well as a slip-up from Tranmere Rovers against Crewe Alexandra, to keep their slim survival hopes alive. However, Tranmere's 2-0 victory ensured the gap to safety became unbridgeable, with Carlisle now seven points adrift heading into the final weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Dennis gave Carlisle a 29th-minute lead, but Cheltenham responded quickly with goals from Jordan Thomas and Ashley Hay to go into half-time ahead. Georgie Kelly equalised for the visitors midway through the second half, but George Miller struck in stoppage time to seal the result for Cheltenham. Carlisle will now join Morecambe in the National League next season after a difficult campaign.

Carlisle United currently have seven former Sunderland players on their books, including Ethan Robson, who spent the first half of the season with the club before moving to Gateshead on loan. Ex-Black Cats top scorer Charlie Wyke is also currently with the soon-to-be non-league club, as well as Jordan Jones, Dylan McGeough and Stephen Wearne.

Elliot Embleton, who scored for Sunderland at Wembley in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers, is also at Carlisle alongside Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill, who started his career on Wearside before leaving the club as a youngster.

Mark Hughes speaks after Carlisle United’s relegation

After the game, Hughes told the News & Star that he would expect discussions with the club regarding his future. Asked if they would need to happen soon, he said: "I would imagine so. I would imagine this week, at some point."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing United's drop to the National League, Hughes said: "The reality is that we haven't been good enough.I include myself in that. I think you have to understand this is a difficult league. Teams will ask questions, and sometimes, if your individual work isn't up to the required standard, you will come up short.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"Things have to go your way at both ends but it has to be over the whole season. You can't just have two or three months at the end where there's signs that you understand what's required."

Asked for his message to the fans, he added: "Gratitude from me personally in terms of the relationship that I've had with them during my time here. They've been absolutely superb in terms of getting behind me and the team during my period here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not been easy for anybody, but we've stuck at it. We've got to seven days before the end of the season [still with a chance of survival] and I don't think anybody would have anticipated we would go anywhere near that.

"Ultimately, we've all come up short. We face the reality of going out the league, which for everybody connected, it's really hard to take. There'll be lots of people really disappointed, but the key is that you come back stronger next time and that, I'm sure, will be the intention of everybody connected with the club."