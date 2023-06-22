The Championship fixtures were released this morning, building anticipation for the start of the season, with clubs up and down the land also eyeing transfer deals.

Here, we take you through the Championship headlines that you may have missed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has labelled Sunderland one of the "biggest" clubs in the EFL after the fixtures were released today with Tractor Boys CEO Mark Ashton adding that he was "buzzing" to face the Wearsiders.

Sunderland will face newly promoted Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on the opening Sunday of the 2023-24 Championship season.

“I think it’s exciting times for the club, it’s exciting times for the fanbase,” Ashton told BBC Radio Suffolk. “And when you look at that fixture list, it’s packed with some very, very big clubs and I think this is the next stage on the journey of taking this amazing football club back to where it belongs.

“Delighted to get the fixtures out today and buzzing for the first game against Sunderland. The opener’s always key and we’ve got a long journey to Sunderland on Sunday 6th August, I would imagine that will be 40,000 people in Sunderland and we’ll take a big following of Ipswich fans, I’m sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Sunderland alongside newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Alex Neil's Stoke City are battling to sign Everton striker Ellis Simms and have made "approaches" to sign the forward.