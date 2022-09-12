Sunderland are set to face Reading at The Madejski Stadium on Wednesday and are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road three days later.

There have been doubts surrounding the Watford match due to safety concerns and a lack of policing in and around London, yet The Hornets have announced the match will go ahead as planned.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many officers are likely to be involved in the planning and management of the funeral on Monday, September 19, while Arsenal's Europa League match against PSV has been postponed.

Sunderland are set to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, September 19. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The EFL have released the following statement after fixtures were called off last week as a mark of respect:

“The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

In regards to next weekend's fixtures, the Met Police told football.london: "Whether matches go ahead is a matter for the football authorities. If fixtures do take place, the Met will work with the relevant partners and ensure that appropriate policing plans are in place."

Championship club Millwall also released a statement over the weekend stating they intend to fulfil this week’s home fixtures against QPR and Blackpool.

The statement read: "The club has every intention and desire to fulfil these fixtures as scheduled and believes that its supporters would like the opportunity to pay an emotional and memorable tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.