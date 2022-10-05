The Black Cats boss used all five of his available substitutes in the second half as Jewison Bennette, Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Leon Dajaku and Edouard Michut, who was making his debut, were all introduced.

Bennette’s introduction in place of Amad, who was playing as a central striker, in the 58th minute meant the former took up a position on the left, with Jack Clarke moving into a central role.

The move almost paid off in stoppage-time, as Bennette’s cross for Clarke was met by a powerful header, forcing an excellent save from goalkeeper Chris Maxwell to earn Michael Appleton’s side a point.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland against Blackpool. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Happy Birthday Charlie Hurley

Before the match a banner was displayed in the Roker End to wish former Black Cats captain Charlie Hurley a happy birthday.

Hurley, 86, made 400 appearances for Sunderland and led the club’s first-ever promotion team in 1964.

The banner simply read 'The King' (Hurley’s nickname), with a picture of the former defender.

A confusing decision

While Blackpool posed more of a threat in the second half, Sunderland controlled large parts of the opening 45 minutes and dominated possession.

There were two lengthy stoppages as Blackpool players received treatment, and Sunderland’s momentum was clearly stopped when Callum Connolly went down in the 34th minute.

Still, there were only two minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half, much to Mowbray’s frustration.

Jay Matete’s absence

For the first time since his arrival from PSG, new Sunderland signing Edouard Michut was named on the bench.

The French teenager came on to make his debut in the 76th minute, while his inclusion meant Jay Matete dropped out of the matchday squad.

Matete was praised by Mowbray after he came off the bench during last month’s draw at Watford, yet the midfielder has only made one league start this season.

Michut’s tactical foul

While he was only on the pitch for 14 minutes, Michut was forced to make an important intervention which resulted in a yellow card.

It came after Clarke’s free-kick hit the wall in the 85th minute and Blackpool threatened to break clear after a heavy touch from Dajaku.

Michut then brought down Blackpool striker Yates as the visitors looked to launch a counter attack with Sunderland exposed.

Pritchard and Embleton’s debate

Sunderland struggled to execute their set-pieces for most of the match, particularly from free-kicks.

There was a moment in the first half when Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton had a lengthy discussion when deciding who would take a free-kick on the edge of the box, while Clarke appeared to try and resolve the debate before the shot was taken.

Pritchard eventually sent the effort over the bar on a frustrating evening for the playmaker.

Indonesian tribute

Both sets of players wore black armbands for the match as a mark of respect to the people who tragically lost their lives at a football match in Indonesia over the weekend.