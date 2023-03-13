Abdoullah Ba scored the game’s only goal in the 15th minute, while the visitors could have added a second moments later when Joe Gelhardt’s effort was saved.

Sunderland had to defend in numbers during the second half, yet goalkeeper Anthony Patterson didn’t have many saves to make.

It was the perfect response from Tony Mowbray’s side following a 5-1 defeat by Stoke last time out.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID

“We feel good. We had to win after the loss against Stoke,” Michut told Sunderland’s website after the Norwich win.

“I think we played really well and were solid defensively and that was good. I think defensively we were really solid, me and the lads together.

“When we scored we were like all together and that’s what we have to do, play like that.”

When asked about the reaction following the Stoke game, Sunderland’s heaviest defeat of the campaign, Michut added: “That’s tough. After the game against Stoke the gaffer told us that we have to be compact again and work really hard.

“That’s what we saw on the pitch, we win 1-0 against a really good team with the ball so that sounds good.”

Michut, who is on a season-long loan from PSG, has now started eight league games for Sunderland after a frustrating start to the campaign.

When asked about the last few months and playing regularly, the midfielder replied: “Nice, really nice with a good team, good players.

“I think that’s what I needed when I came to Sunderland, playing games with good intensity in the Championship so that’s good.

“The fans are always immense, they come always. They are really good.”

Sunderland will now prepare for back-to-back home games against promotion-chasers Sheffield United and Luton this week, with the Black Cats sitting 10th in the Championship table and five points off the top six.

“Two tough games against the top six,” added Micut.