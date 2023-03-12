After the pair exchanged words, the Sunderland man then planted an unexpected kiss on the Norwich man’s face. Sorensen didn’t see the funny side as he put his hand on O’Nien’s neck, with the home fans venting their frustrations further with their side trailing 1-0.

Sunderland managed to see the game out after defending in numbers during a resolute second-half display, making it a memorable away day for the travelling supporters – over 1,800 of them - at Carrow Road.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Luke O'Nien and Jacob Sorensen.

Fans let their feelings known

Referee Tim Robinson faced stick from both sets of supporters, as five Sunderland players were booked in the second half.

The most confusing one came when Black Cats captain Danny Batth slid into a challenge to win the ball off Norwich substitute Josh Sargent, but was booked despite what seemed like a committed but fair challenge.

"You’re not fit to referee,” chanted the away end, while some Norwich supporters also joined in.

Trai Hume stays on his feet

Trai Hume had also been booked in the second half after a tackle on Norwich’s Dimitris Giannoulis.

The Sunderland full-back could have slid into another challenge on Giannoulis near the touchline minutes later, but restrained himself from going to ground.

"You have to be a bit more cautious, I didn’t think it was a yellow card,” Hume told the Echo when discussing his booking. “I thought he dived and told him that after he went down and the referee thought not.

“I then spoke to the fourth official and he said he did dive. When you are on a yellow card you can’t be flying into tackles and just have to stand on your feet really.”

Lynden Gooch’s instructions

Hume will have competition from Lynden Gooch for the right-back position now the latter has recovered from a knee injury.

Gooch came off the bench in the second half, but was giving Hume instructions when he was warming up on the touchline.

There was one moment early in the second half when Gooch shouted for his team-mate to show Norwich winger Onel Hernandez infield.

The Norwich man was substituted ten minutes into the second half after a quiet afternoon.

Robert Chase tribute

Before the match there was a minute’s applause for former Norwich chairman Robert Chase who passed away at the age of 85.

The home players also wore black armbands to pay tribute to Chase, who became the club’s chairman in 1985.

Cameraman caught by the sprinkler

While frustrations grew among home supporters, there was a collective cheer in stoppage-time when one of the sprinklers came on and soaked a cameraman trying to get in position for when the full-time whistle went.