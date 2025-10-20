Sunderland have started the season in impressive form.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Dwight Yorke has admitted that he has been left “a bit surprised” by the Black Cats’ impressive start to the new Premier League campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ men have amassed 14 points from their opening eight matches, and currently sit seventh in the table following a 2-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend. As thing stand, they are nine points clear of the relegation zone, and just five points of the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in response to Sunderland’s stellar start, Trinidad and Tobago head coach Yorke - who spent a spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2009 - has suggested that he has been pleasantly caught off guard by his old club’s recent form.

What has Dwight Yorke said about Sunderland’s start to the Premier League season?

Speaking exclusively to The Echo, courtesy of Escapist Magazine, he said: “I would say that I am a bit surprised. Often enough the teams that come up want to always get a good start but can tend to struggle. I didn't expect Sunderland to have such a good start.

“But I'm very pleased, and that's the beauty of the Premier League. You never know, you could never write anything off and there is always a success story and certainly I would say five to six games into the Premier League, the success story was Sunderland. So very good that they got a platform to then build from because often enough, if you get off to a really bad start, when you just get promoted to the Premier League, you then struggle, then it's an uphill struggle. The start allowed them to then build from there and I think hopefully they will be able to, and the most important thing, it will give them a chance to fight to stay in the Premier League because that's exactly what they will need to do to survive.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have also taken 10 of their points on home soil, and remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this term, with Yorke emphasising the importance of good home form in the battle to beat the drop.

He added: “Well, in all fairness, the home games are hugely important for a simple reason and if they were to survive in the Premier League, I think that's where they will have to get their survival. The home results have to be important because that's where you can pick up points and expect to win the games, and they have done that in the four games.

“Four games, then 10 points and unbeaten in that sequence, is great. So, that's something to build on. On the road, they're going to find it difficult, which you expect them to, but certainly in terms of survival, they couldn't get off to a better possible start with 10 points from four games, and that will be vital for them to survive in the Premier League. So, may it long continue. I wish them all the very best going forward, but it's a great start, certainly based on their home performances.”

Your next Sunderland read: Transfer news: Sunderland offer eight-week trial to promising youngster after big Newcastle United result