The Lions are a point ahead of Sunderland ahead of the match and do have a game in hand following a 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out.

To find out more, we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Jones from Southwark News on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

How have Millwall fared since December's 3-0 loss at the Stadium of Light?

AJ: “Overall it’s been pretty good.

“The Sunderland game at the Stadium of Light was very strange in a way that it was not a 3-0 game and I think most Sunderland fans would agree with that.

“I think that Millwall probably went into the break deserving to be winning it, and then it was a total collapse in the second half in a game that Sunderland did deserve to win but maybe not by the margin that they did.

“After that Millwall have picked up and it didn’t necessarily help them to come back a week before everyone else did during the World Cup.

“The Wigan game they drew after that was always going to be a difficult one in Kolo Toure’s first game. There have been some big performances in there like winning away at Watford and they had a big 3-0 win at Rotherham.”

Is former Sunderland man Duncan Watmore expected to be involved?

AJ: “Gary Rowett loves his surprises and there is always a bit of Rowett roulette before the team news comes out.

“He does say he's a manager who likes to keep his teams the same when he has the chance, especially considering that Millwall won their last game.

“Watmore will definitely be involved and be in the squad. I would be astonished if, especially given the sell-out crowd and things like that, if he didn’t come on and get his first minutes.

“I think one thing that stands out with Watmore is that he’s such a hard worker. Half of the job of winning over fans at Millwall is showing your effort and that you are willing to run and chase. If you can do that you are going to become a fans’ favourite.”

Who are Millwall’s players to watch out for?

AJ: “The players I want to pick out are players Sunderland fans will have seen before at the Stadium of Light and just didn’t perform.

“Zian Flemming is one who when he plays at his best can carry the rest of the team on his back. He’s the top scorer with 10 goals, is creative, can pick a pass, is physical.

“Tom Bradshaw works himself to death as the only striker in the squad, he has to but he’s scoring fairly regularly now.

“He does go on these short bursts but is still doing a fantastic job. He runs, he presses and can be a real nightmare for defenders but it’s whether he gets the service.

“You also have to be wary of Millwall’s set-piece threat. Jake Cooper is 6 ft 4 and might even be taller.”

