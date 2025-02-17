Sunderland are back in Championship action as they face Leeds United at Elland Road

Sunderland have been handed a double injury boost ahead of the promotion run-in as both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne return to the senior squad at Elland Road.

The pair have both been absent since picking up injuries in the 2-2 draw with Coventry City back in November, but have been back in full training are now ready to rejoin the matchday squad. Ian Poveda is also back in the squad after missing out in the win over Luton Town due to what Régis Le Bris described as a minor 'internal matter'.

Le Bris has named an unchanged XI to face Leeds United. The hosts are also unchanged from their 4-0 win over Watford last time out.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Le Fée, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Browne, Samed, Mundle, Mayenda, Poveda, Aleksic, Mepham

While Sunderland face a formidable opponent in Leeds United, Le Bris wants his side to impose themselves on the contest as much as they possibly can.

“We have to focus on our game," Le Bris said.

"We know their threat and how dangerous they can be – if we are naive, we can be punished. We have good qualities to play against these types of opponents – we can’t afford to let them play. If we don’t damage their defence, we will have many regrets in the end. They are a well-rounded team who are doing very well – it’s more a positive challenge than something we have to be afraid of.

"We have to keep our ideas,” he added.

“At the same time, we always have small variations in different moments. We know they are very aggressive [marking], probably man-for-man, and when we come up against a team like that, we don’t play in the same way as when we come up against a different formation. That is just a question of adaptation according to the problem you have.”

Winger Tommy Watson is expected to return to full training later this week.