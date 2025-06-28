The Black Cats have landed one of Ligue 1’s top midfield talents in a club-record move ahead of their Premier League return

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have completed the signing of RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra in a club-record £30million deal, with the 21-year-old putting pen to paper after completing a medical on Wearside.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move over the weekend as Diarra signed his contract with the newly promoted Premier League side. He said: “Habib Diarra signs his contract at Sunderland right now after medical completed. Exclusive story, confirmed. Club record deal done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee, understood to be around £30million including add-ons, comfortably surpasses the club’s previous transfer record and signals a major statement of intent from Sunderland under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Diarra had attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides. Leeds United had been monitoring his situation closely, but the Black Cats moved decisively to secure the highly rated Senegal international, who has made close to 100 senior appearances in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old emerged as a standout performer for Strasbourg under former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, showcasing the kind of dynamic midfield presence that has caught the eye of top-level scouts across the continent. Diarra’s departure had been anticipated in France, with club president Marc Keller admitting earlier this summer that the club would not stand in the player’s way if a significant offer arrived. Sunderland have now provided just that.

The signing comes hot on the heels of Jobe Bellingham’s £33million move to Borussia Dortmund – a club-record sale – and represents a reinvestment in talent as Sunderland prepare for life back in the Premier League. The Black Cats have accelerated their recruitment efforts in recent days, with players due back for pre-season testing next Friday. Talks are ongoing with OGC Nice over a deal for goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with growing optimism that a deal could be reached at around £18million.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Florent Ghisolfi is set to be confirmed as the club’s new director of football following his departure from AS Roma. The Frenchman turned down approaches from Juventus, Fiorentina, Newcastle United and Neom to join the Wearside project, and will reunite with head coach Régis Le Bris, with whom he worked closely at FC Lorient.

Diarra’s arrival adds serious quality to Sunderland’s midfield options and further underlines a recruitment strategy now focused on top-tier talent with long-term value. The club’s willingness to move quickly and decisively has sent a strong message. And it doesn’t appear to be a one-off. Sunderland have already shelled out around £20million for midfielder Enzo Le Fée, with strong suggestions they’re also pursuing a deal for Nice goalkeeper Martin Bulka at around £18million. Armand Laurienté, valued at £17million, is another name high on the list.

That’s a potential outlay of £85million on four key players to kick things off this summer if all goes well– a staggering figure for a club that not long ago was scouring the free agent market. It underlines not only the scale of Sunderland’s ambition, but how much the game – and the club’s thinking – has evolved.