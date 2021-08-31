Doncaster Rovers' pursuit of Sunderland striker Will Grigg receives deadline day boost

Ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, the Doncaster Rovers board has made more funds available for boss Richie Willens to get his business done.

They are looking to sign a winger and a striker – and they have a strong interest in Grigg.

Grigg can leave the Stadium of Light if a suitable offer comes in ahead of the deadline.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

The Doncaster Free Press report: “Further funds have been made available by the Doncaster Rovers board for Richie Wellens to complete his final two signings of the transfer window, the Free Press understands.

"A meeting was held on Tuesday morning to discuss the state of play for Rovers on deadline day.

"And there it was decided that additional funds would be handed to Wellens."

Sunderland are top of League One and are keen to make signings of their own ahead of the deadline.

