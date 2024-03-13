Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says he is 'fully aware' of the importance of Sunderland's clash with QPR this weekend and has said that the much-improved Championship side will present a 'real challenge'.

The Black Cats are looking to bring an end to a six-game losing run that has seen them fall away from the play-off race, but their opponent have improved considerably since the arrival of head coach Martí Cifuentes earlier in the campaign. Though they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough last time out, their form has seen their hopes of beating the drop rise.

Dodds believes his side will be far stronger as they emerge from the upcoming international break, but knows it's crucial they head into that period on the back of a positive result.

"It is a big game, I'm fully aware of that," he said.

"They've improved under the new coach. I've already watched a few of their games. They're really well organised out of possession so that will be a real challenge for us. But we have a full week to prepare. It's a really important game for us. The international break I think will be important for us as a group if I'm being completely honest, because after the international break hopefully we'll get some injuries back, which will lift everyone.

"Regardless of whether it's QPR or Southampton, there are no easy games and they all pose different challenges," he added.

"Their style of play will be completely different to Southampton's. Our approach might have to be tweaked slightly because of that but we know we have to win sooner rather than later."