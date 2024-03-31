Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says Dennis Cirkin's Sunderland comeback remains on track but admits that Elliot Embleton is now unlikely to play again this season.

Embleton has suffered dreadful luck this season, hit with a major thigh injury shortly after joining Derby County on loan to try and rebuild his match fitness after breaking his leg at Hull City last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder returned to training this year but has seen his progress hampered by an ankle problem. While his return before the end of the campaign has not yet been ruled out entirely, Dodds admits that the focus is more likely to be for the 24-year-old to be ready to hit the ground running in what will be a crucial pre-season campaign.

Cirkin, however, should be available to play some part in the team's last run of fixtures. He has been absent for a prolonged period with a hamstring problem but is now closing on a return.

"Dennis is a couple of weeks away," Dodds said.

"With Elliot, it might be touch and go as to whether we see him this season. He's just been really unfortunate, I would say it is probably more unlikely at this moment. We'll see. Dennis is probably a couple of weeks away, which would be a huge boost."