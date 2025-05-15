Simon Jordan has been discussing Sunderland and Newcastle United this week...

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has delivered a blunt assessment of the gulf between Sunderland and Newcastle United ahead of a potential Wear-Tyne derby next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan discussed the possible return of the fierce North East derby to English football should Sunderland win promotion through the Championship play-offs and join Newcastle United in the Premier League.

“When they play Newcastle United, there will be a gulf in difference between the two clubs, irrespective of how much money they want to spend in the transfer window this summer,” Jordan said. “And it will have to be confined because they will be restricted by the governance of the PSR [Profit and Sustainability Rules] that takes them from the Championship losses into the Premier League, so they won’t have that wide a margin to spend.”

Newcastle are now established in the top flight under the backing of Saudi ownership. Sunderland, meanwhile, continue to rebuild after years in League One but are now just one win away from a Premier League return after an eight-year absence.

“Look at the quality of Newcastle. When we get into the reality of the game itself. It will be a great spectacle for the North East, but Newcastle are up, up and away,” Jordan added. “They are a different beast than maybe the last time Sunderland ever played them. It will be a great spectacle.”

Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United

Régis Le Bris said his Sunderland side knows what a difficult task they will face against Sheffield United, but urged his players to go on and make history.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

“They were really good in their semi-final,” Le Bris said. “I think they are a good team, well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion.”

