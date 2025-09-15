Dennis Cirkin’s Sunderland future is uncertain with his contract in its final year, fresh competition at left-back, and transfer interest

Dennis Cirkin’s Sunderland future has been thrown into doubt after journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested the defender could look to leave the club when his contract expires.

“He’s in the final year of his contract at Sunderland and it remains to be seen if he will sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light,” O’Rourke told Football Insider. “It’s a difficult one for Cirkin because he’s missed the start of the season with an injury and he’s yet to play, so he’s going to find himself down the pecking order.

“They’ve brought in Reinaldo on a free from Atletico Madrid and Masuaku, the former West Ham player, so there’s a lot of competition for the left-back position.Cirkin could find his first-team chances limited this season, and in the final year of his contract he might decide to see what his options are as a free agent.

“The decision will be his to make, will he want to stay at Sunderland if he’s not playing, or will he want to move on and see if he can play regular first-team football?”

The comments come amid growing uncertainty around the long-term future of the 23-year-old, who has been linked with a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months. Spurs held a £6million buy-back clause in Cirkin’s contract following his move to Sunderland in 2021, but that clause expired Even so, the Premier League club remain entitled to a percentage of any profit should the defender be sold, due to a sell-on clause in the original deal.

Cirkin is entering the final year of his current contract at the Stadium of Light, and Sunderland face a significant decision in the coming months if fresh terms are not agreed. The defender could be available at a reduced price in the winter window, while he would also be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad from January onwards.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has insisted that the club remain calm about the situation, with talks over fresh deals for both Cirkin and Dan Neil expected to continue throughout the autumn. “No, I wouldn't say it's a concern,” Speakman said recently when asked about the contract situation.

“We've had similar situations in the past. It's never really been a concern for us because we're on top of the conversation. So there's no ambiguity on where it's at. It's just so difficult over the transfer window to do everything, and we've got some outstanding topics to discuss and to resolve, and they're two of them. So we'll do as we've always done. We'll continue to have those conversations and get to a consensus and a decision on it."

Cirkin has missed the opening weeks of Sunderland’s Premier League campaign after undergoing wrist surgery in the summer. His absence has coincided with a busy period of transfer activity, with Sunderland adding experienced left-sided defenders Reinildo Mandava and Arthur Masuaku. Both players bring pedigree and competition to the squad, meaning Cirkin will have to fight for his place once fit.

Despite the challenges, Cirkin has been a key figure since arriving on Wearside from Spurs three years ago. Known for his composure in possession and defensive intelligence, he was an important part of the squad that earned promotion to the Premier League under Régis Le Bris. The Black Cats value him highly, but with his deal ticking down, they must weigh up whether to cash in during the January window or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

The next few months could therefore prove decisive. For Cirkin, the question is whether he sees a long-term future at the Stadium of Light, given the new competition and uncertainty over his role. For Sunderland, the challenge is to secure clarity, either by convincing him to commit to a fresh deal or by preparing for life without him.