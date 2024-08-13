Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland took all three points against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Sunderland have had a trio of players named in the Championship’s official Team of the Week following their opening day victory over Cardiff City.

Goals from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke were enough to seal all three points for the Black Cats on their trip to the Welsh capital, handing Regis Le Bris a first win in his competitive debut with the club. And according to stats gurus Whoscored, who are entrusted with compiling a best XI for the second tier after every round of fixtures, three Sunderland stars in particular stood out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aforementioned O’Nien was given the nod at centre-back following his appearance on the scoresheet alongside a customarily steady showing in his defensive duties. Behind him, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was named the best stopper of the weekend after a clean sheet performance during which he registered four saves.

And rounding out Sunderland’s eye-catching trio was Dennis Cirkin, who made the XI at left-back following a lively display out on the flank. The defender also registered an assist for O’Nien with a well-timed header back across the face of goal from a Patrick Roberts set-piece.

Interestingly, two former Sunderland players also forced their way into Whoscored’s team. At the point of attack, Josh Maja was the highest-rated player of the weekend - recording a 9.53 out of 10 - after netting a hat-trick for West Brom in their win over QPR, while Duncan Watmore shone for Millwall, bagging a brace in a dramatic last minute defeat at the hands of Watford.

Burnley pair Dara O’Shea and Vitinho, Sheffield United duo Vinicius Souza and Oliver Arblaster, Oxford United full-back Sam Long, and Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Josh Windass make up the rest of the side.