Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news and rumours from Sunderland’s Championship rivals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have reportedly seen two bids knocked back by Sheffield United for defender Jayden Bogle as Daniel Farke’s side look to bolster their options at right-back.

The Whites have sold Archie Gray, who played at right-back and in centre midfield last season, to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m while Connor Roberts has returned to Burnley after spending the second half of the season on loan at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Leeds have made two offers worth around £4m but the bids differed in terms of payment structures - though neither of them have been accepted by the Blades. Bogle has just one year left on his Sheffield United contract after a 12-month extension was triggered by the club at the end of last season. The report from Football Insider claims Bogle is keen to make the move to Leeds and has already told the Blades he will not sign a new deal, meaning he would leave as a free agent next summer if he is to remain at the club.

Leeds’ unsuccessful bids for Bogle come amid claims Roberts would like to return to the club this summer. He also plays at right-back and it is unclear if Leeds would be keen to sign two right-backs in one transfer window. Roberts is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor and is said to be keen on a move to Leeds if no new deal is on the table in Lancashire. However, the Clarets might be unwilling to do business with a club who will be viewed as a direct rival for promotion.

Addressing a potential move to Elland Road, BBC Sport reporter Adam Pope told the BBC’s Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “Incoming, I was looking at Connor Roberts who as I understand it would really like to come to Leeds if there is no future for him at Burnley, and now they’re in the same division anyway I know which club I’d prefer.”

Hull City ‘confident’ of keeping Middlesbrough target

Hull City's vice chief executive Tan Kesler insists he is confident Middlesbrough target Ryan Giles will remain with the Tigers this summer. He had a loan spell with Boro in 2022-23 but only joined Hull permanently at the end of last month after they triggered an option to buy the wing-back for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £4m. Giles joined Hull on loan in January, and signed a three-year contract, with the option of an extra year when his deal was made permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the Tigers facing potential Profit and Sustainability issues, there was the possibility of Giles moving to Boro just weeks after his permanent move to East Yorkshire. Hull have since offloaded Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene to ease their PSR concerns and now Kesler is more confident Giles will remain with the Tigers this summer. He told BBC Humberside: "I want Ryan to be a part of the leadership group and be proud of this organisation. Be proud of us and take us to the next level. He is capable of doing that. I don't expect to see him leave us or want to leave us. If he is going to leave, it needs to be a significant persuasion to us. But we are very confident that he shall stay."

He added: "I cannot guarantee anything, you know. It is the same thing with incomings. I wish I could guarantee and make it so simple for us, but this is human nature and you are dealing with human beings.”