17 players Sunderland fans would love club to sign including £12m striker and Leeds United outcast - gallery

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland fans have put forward some intriguing names from the likes of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Sunderland have less than one month until they kick off the 2024/25 Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City, and new manager Regis Le Bris will be keen to improve on last season’s disappointing 16th-place finish. The 48-year-old was appointed as head coach last month and will use pre-season to assess his squad before dipping into the summer market.

The Black Cats have welcomed Alan Browne and Simon Moore to the club, from Preston and Coventry City respectively, but it is clear more needs to be done and the Sunderland Echo asked supporters who they would like to see arrive before the August 30 deadline. As ever, there were plenty of excellent responses and so below are some of the suggestions including a former striker who left for £12million and some exciting young EFL prospects.

Expected to leave FC Basel and return to the Championship, where he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston last season. Sheffield United considered favourites for his signature as things stand.

1. Liam Millar

Back with Stade Brestois after an excellent loan spell at Blackpool, where he was nominated for League One Player of the Season thanks to a tally of nine goals and 14 assists. Leeds, West Ham, Everton and Nottingham Forest all linked with the 21-year-old.

2. Karamoko Dembele

Without a club after leaving West Ham this summer, following the expiration of his contract, and in search of more regular football. Still only 19 and an exciting prospect that would expect to score goals at Championship-level.

3. Divin Mubama

As with Jebbison, left Sheffield United following the expiration of his contract. Has spoken of a desire to join Rangers in recent weeks.

4. Oli McBurnie

