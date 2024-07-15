Sunderland have less than one month until they kick off the 2024/25 Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City, and new manager Regis Le Bris will be keen to improve on last season’s disappointing 16th-place finish. The 48-year-old was appointed as head coach last month and will use pre-season to assess his squad before dipping into the summer market.

The Black Cats have welcomed Alan Browne and Simon Moore to the club, from Preston and Coventry City respectively, but it is clear more needs to be done and the Sunderland Echo asked supporters who they would like to see arrive before the August 30 deadline. As ever, there were plenty of excellent responses and so below are some of the suggestions including a former striker who left for £12million and some exciting young EFL prospects.