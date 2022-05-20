Alex Neil’s side are just one game away from a long-awaited return to the Championship, but standing in their way are Gareth AInsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers - a team that won promotion from League One at this very stage just two years ago.
Although the setting of that win for the Chairboys over Oxford will be the same this weekend, the scenes could hardly be different in what will be a packed-out Wembley Stadium.
Sunderland have completely sold-out their allocation and will be backed by 46,460 supporters for their date with destiny on Saturday.
Supporters will no doubt travel to the capital full of excitement and nerves, but what are the ‘experts’ predicting at the weekend?
Do they forecast a return to the second-tier for Sunderland, or do they believe Neil’s side will face a fifth-straight season in League One?
Well, unsurprisingly, they think there is very little separating the two sides, although Sunderland begin the clash as narrow favourites.
The Black Cats, who finished one place and one point above Ainsworth’s side in the league, defeated Wycombe 3-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August before a late stoppage-time equaliser from Joe Jacobson denied them a win at Adams Park in January.
The ‘experts’ at FiveThirtyEight rate Sunderland’s chances of victory at Wembley at 53% with their opponents given a 47% chance of sealing promotion.
These predictions suggest that supporters may be in for a long afternoon with the very real potential of seeing the clash go all the way to a dreaded penalty shootout.