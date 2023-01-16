Darlington later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain and released the following update at 5:30pm on Sunday evening:

“Following his second brain scan this morning, the specialists made a decision to keep Paddy under observation before they make a decision on whether to operate.

Paddy Almond playing for Sunderland against Manchester United under-23s at the Stadium of Light in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“Happily, his condition hasn't deteriorated, and appears to be stabilising. He is sat up in his bed, eating food and chatting with his family.

“Paddy and his family are very grateful for all the messages of goodwill from throughout the world of football, and as a club we have been most touched by all the support for him. The football world has truly come together, rivalries have been set aside.

“Our physio Danny O'Connor -- one of several people to whom everybody is grateful -- is now back home in the north east and keeping in touch with Paddy and his family.

“We will keep everybody updated.”

Almond came through the academy at Sunderland after joining the club aged 11 and made his senior debut against Manchester United under-23s at the Stadium of Light in the Papa John’s Trophy.