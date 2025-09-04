Sunderland sit sixth after a strong start, but Danny Mills has warned the promoted trio face a looming battle to avoid sliding down the Premier League table

Danny Mills has delivered a stark warning to Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley, predicting that all three newly-promoted sides will “slide towards the bottom” of the Premier League table despite encouraging starts.

Speaking live on talkSPORT (September 3rd), the former Leeds United and England defender suggested that early-season optimism may not last for the promoted trio. “All the teams that came up have won a game,” Mills said. “They have all started better than some people would have thought. I guess it will be very difficult for them, and they will have slumps.

The former England international continued: “In another seven or eight games, the league will find a way to sort itself out. I expect the three teams that came up to be in the bottom seven or eight teams. It’s who can survive out of those.”

Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after taking six points from their opening three matches, including wins over West Ham and Brentford. Leeds have four points so far, while Burnley also sit on three after picking up their first victory of the season.

However, Mills believes the intense nature of the league will begin to take its toll as the season progresses. Sunderland are next in action against Crystal Palace after the international break under head coach Régis Le Bris, with the Black Cats hoping to buck the top-flight trend and continue their good form in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”