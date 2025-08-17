Former Sunderland players have reacted to the Black Cats’ wonderful win over West Ham in the Premier League

Sunderland’s stunning 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Stadium of Light drew huge praise from past players and supporters alike as Régis Le Bris’ side made a dream return to the Premier League.

The club’s official Instagram post celebrating the result quickly went viral, racking up more than 125,000 likes within 16 hours and attracting comments from ex-players, celebrities and thousands of ecstatic fans.

Former striker Danny Graham summed up the mood with: “What a start that is 🔥🔥🙌”, while Martyn Waghorn added: “What a start 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” – his post attracting over 100 likes from fellow pros and supporters.

Midfield favourite Seb Larsson also chimed in, replying to a post from the club with a simple celebratory emoji: “🙌”, which drew dozens of approving responses from fans still fond of the Swede’s time on Wearside.

Supporters filled the comments with emotion after watching goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor secure the win. One fan wrote: “Promote us again, we’re too good for this league 😍😍” – earning more than 2,800 likes – while another joked: “Top of the league, end the season now”, which gained 4,400 likes.

Others outside the North East also showed their admiration. A Chelsea supporter posted: “Great performance. I’d be fine with Sunderland winning the league 😊”, while another wrote: “For some reason I like this Sunderland team. They are here for the fight with belief. Nice job!”, a comment that picked up over 600 likes.

The Black Cats’ own posts – including a shot of Mayenda’s opener captioned “Setting the tone 💪” – were met with floods of love, including “Love this club ❤️” and “Baby WE are ready to go 😍” from international supporters’ groups.

What did Régis Le Bris say after Sunderland vs West Ham?

Head coach Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s players after their 3-0 victory over West Ham United but warned that humility and togetherness must remain central to their Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats returned to the top flight in style on Saturday, with second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor sealing their first Premier League win in over eight years.

Le Bris was delighted with the way his players responded to half-time instructions after a challenging first half and praised their ability to execute the gameplan. He also revealed that captain Granit Xhaka addressed the squad post-match to stress the importance of staying united.

“I'm happy for the fans and the players and the club,” Le Bris said. “We had different phases of pre-season and we spoke about the layers we needed to add. It was obvious that it starts from the foundations – we showed that the team is working well.

He added: “They were hard to beat in a mid to low block. The first half was a bit more difficult but during the second half we felt we could get opportunities through regains in the middle and that we could score through counter attacks.

“We didn't change many important things at half time. We spoke a bit about their goalkeeper restarts and our high press, we went for man for man and they found two or three opportunities with long balls. So it was really important to be strong in duels. We made just two or three little decisions, and it made a difference.”

Le Bris was also keen to highlight that Sunderland’s three goals came from players who were already at the club last season, despite a summer of heavy recruitment. “It's really important for two reasons, they showed they can step up [first and foremost],” he said.

“We'll see later, but today it was the case. And it's really important because they keep the identity of the club and the way we worked last season. We built this strength about togetherness, the way we work as a team. The players worked well as a team and they showed that again today.”

The Frenchman added that while the opening-day victory was a proud moment for everyone connected to the club, Sunderland would remain focused on the long campaign ahead.

