The Black Cats made four new additions in the final few days of the transfer window, with 20-year-old Amad Diallo arriving on loan from Manchester United, while French teenagers Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut moved to Wearside from PSG and Le Havre respectively.

Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette, 18, has also signed a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has warned it may take a while for the new recruits to get accustomed to playing in England but has also highlighted their talent.

Batth, who is one of the Black Cats’ experienced players with over 250 Championship appearances, shares a similar view following the last week on the training pitches.

"It’s early days but obviously there is a lot of potential there,” Batth told the Echo when asked about Sunderland’s new signings.

“With attitude and work rate, all those things that you need as a young player to really affect the first team.

“I’m excited myself to see them play and what they are going to bring to the team and hopefully they can settle in as soon as possible.”

Out of the four aforementioned additions, only Amad was included in Sunderland’s squad during their 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, with the forward coming off the bench in the 67th minute.