Dan Neil believes the returns of Ian Poveda, Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne could be important for Sunderland

Sunderland team captain Dan Neil believes three returning players could prove to be as good as new signings ahead of the Championship run-in.

The Black Cats are currently three points off the automatic promotion places and managed to keep hold of their best players during the January transfer window while also adding Enzo Le Fee and Jayden Danns alongside tying Wilson Isidor down until 2028.

However, speaking after Sunderland’s win against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last Monday in the Championship, Neil admitted that three returning players could prove to be huge for the Black Cats with 16 games left to play in the Championship.

“Everyone's still here. Obviously, we’ve added Enzo (Le Fee), who's been a big addition and I think there's some lads coming back from injury that people may have forgotten about, you know, Alan Browne, Romaine Mundle. They're coming back and they're almost going to be like new signings because we haven't seen them in so long.

“Coming towards the back end of the season, you need those fresh legs. You need everybody to be in it together. I mean, Ian (Poveda) has come on for the first time in a long time today, which was nice to see. We need everybody in this run because we know what the challenge is like. It's gruelling when it gets towards the end of the season. So we're going to need everybody, and thankfully, we've got a few coming back.”

What is the latest with Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne’s injuries?

Régis Le Bris recently confirmed that Browne is ready to make his Sunderland comeback.

Browne has returned to full training this week after being sidelined with a broken bone in his leg since the 2-2 draw with Coventry City in November. With Salis Abdul Samed now fully fit and featuring regularly in Le Bris’s plans, it leaves the head coach with a strong set of midfield options.

There is more good news on the horizon for the Black Cats, with Mundle now a matter of days away from his hamstring injury. Le Bris expects Mundle to be back in full training by the end of this week, with Tommy Watson around a week behind the 21-year-old.

Jenson Seelt is also now close to being considered eligible for first-team selection after coming through three appearances in the U21 set up without any issues, playing the full 90 minutes as Sunderland defeated Wolves 5-0 on Friday.

Le Bris said: "We have a good left winger now! So it's very important to manage the situation with Romaine properly. We would rather Romaine for thirteen, fourteen games fully than have him for two, three games and then he gets a new injury. So we'll manage the next sessions with him and build him a careful pathway back to the team.

"With Jenson, we need to manage his return because he has to adapt. His body has developed a lot since his injury, he is more powerful and so he needs to build a little bit more in the U21s. I don't know exactly when he will be available, one, two, maybe three weeks. We will see."