Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.

"It’s never nice to see and you could see the pain in his face and disappointment,” said Ballard, who also played with Embleton at Blackpool. “It’s never nice to see a team-mate go through that.

“It’s a really good bunch of lads and we’re all going to get around him and hopefully build him back stronger and put him in a better shape than he was now when he returns.”

Daniel Ballard playing for Sunderland against Hull City. Picture by FRANK REID

Ballard also knows what it’s like to be sidelined with an injury after missing four months of action with a foot issue.

The 23-year-old made his long-awaited return in the game at Hull when he replaced the injured Danny Batth after 14 minutes.

And while Ballard conceded a second-half penalty, which was missed by Hull striker Oscar Estupinan, the defender also made some important interventions during an encouraging display.

“I didn’t expect to be thrown back out there that quickly,” Ballard added. “It’s unfortunate that Danny picked up an injury but I had to be ready.

“I was a bit nervous having to get stripped that quickly and having to get back on the pitch but once I was out there I was straight back to it and loved every minute.

"I think the whole performance wasn’t my best performance and maybe if I had a bit of extra time over the next few weeks to ease me back into it that wouldn’t have happened.

“There’s no better way to get that rustiness out than just to be thrown in the deep end and I think that will only help me. I’m almost certain that won’t happen again now.”

"It was a tough game and I’m just glad I could help the team get a point on the road.”

Batth’s calf injury could provide Ballard with a run of games over the festive period, yet the defender knows there is competition for places at the back.

Luke O’Nien has been a regular starter in the Black Cats’ backline under Tony Mowbray, while the likes of Aji Alese, Bailey Wright and Dennis Cirkin are all competing for a place in the starting XI.

“I would have had to challenge for my spot anyway,” replied Ballard when asked about Batth’s injury and an opportunity arising. “This way means there’s a spot opened up and I need to go and grasp it.

“I’m sure Danny and Aji and Dennis will all be fighting for their spot. It’s my time now to go and cement that spot again.

“I think in the whole squad there is so much talent and every player is dealing with the same challenge.

