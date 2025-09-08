Sunderland face Crystal Palace next week as reports emerge of mounting tension around Oliver Glasner’s future

Sunderland travel to Selhurst Park next week to face Crystal Palace – but the hosts are reportedly dealing with growing uncertainty over the future of manager Oliver Glasner.

According to reports from Football Insider, tensions behind the scenes at Palace have intensified, with disputes over transfer policy creating friction between Glasner and the hierarchy. The situation is believed to have reached boiling point on deadline day, when the Austrian coach threatened to resign if captain Marc Guehi was sold to Liverpool.

Palace had lined up replacements, but Glasner stood firm and blocked the deal, leaving him with the upper hand as speculation over his position grows. Correspondent Pete O’Rourke reported: “Things have become a bit tense behind the scenes – there is no getting away from that,” while adding that Glasner’s stance has left Palace in a difficult position as his contract ticks down.

The 51-year-old, who was appointed in February 2024, is in the final year of his deal and has already delivered significant success at Selhurst Park, leading the Eagles to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs in 2025 with famous wins over Manchester City. That record has not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and other European clubs monitoring his situation closely.

For Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, the uncertainty could represent an opportunity. Selhurst Park is never an easy venue, but with Palace navigating off-field turbulence, the Black Cats may feel they can take something from the game – especially after their encouraging start to life back in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

