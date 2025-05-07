Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Coventry City in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Friday

Sunderland will get their Championship play-off campaign underway when they travel to face Coventry City on Friday evening.

The Black Cats have been assured of their spot in the top six for several weeks now, but struggled for form over the latter stages of the regular league campaign, and head into their two-legged contest with the Sky Blues off the back of five successive defeats.

For their part, Coventry ended the season fifth in the table having secured a final day victory over fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough. Prior to that win on home soil, Frank Lampard’s side had lost two on the bounce against relegated Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

Sunderland’s recent record against Coventry leaves a lot to be desired, with the Black Cats having failed to win any of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs. Indeed, this season they drew 2-2 with the Sky Blues at the Stadium of Light, having squandered a two-goal lead, and were soundly beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture in mid-March.

But as attention now shifts to the play-offs, how can you follow all of the action from Friday’s clash at the CBS Arena? Here’s everything you need to know about Sunderland’s semi-final first leg clash against Coventry City...

When does Coventry City vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Friday May 9th, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm BST.

Is Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Coventry City vs Sunderland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Coventry City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Coventry City vs Sunderland?

Away tickets for Sunderland's clash with Coventry City are already sold out, with the Black Cats set to be backed by more than 2,800 in the Midlands on Friday night.