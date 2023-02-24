The Sky Blues are 11th in the Championship table, four points behind Sunderland with a game in hand, ahead of Saturday’s fixture at the CBS Arena and have won their last two matches.

"They're above us in the table and they're not too far outside the top six,” said Robins when asked about Sunderland. “If we can get a result it lifts us closer to them, and then we're a lot closer to those top six places ourselves.

"I think it is going to be a really good game of football. They have got a really young squad with very few players over the age of 30. They're an incredibly talented group.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"They have improved during January by signing Joe Gelhardt but they also have Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo, who has made a big difference. Daniel Ballard was also a very good signing.

"They play some really good football and it will be a good match. It will be tough for both games but a good game of football."

Sunderland were on a five-match unbeaten run before Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham, but will be backed by another sold-out away following against the Sky Blues.

"Tony plays a really good brand of football and that is what he is known for,” added Robins.

"They will be backed by a massive fan base, an energetic fan base, who have their demands and he has done a fantastic job.

"I think that is what makes tomorrow's game really interesting. They play really good football, just like we try to do. We try to play and so do they.

"I am really looking forward to it. I think the crowd will be brilliant. It's a big game for both teams for similar reasons."

Coventry midfielder Ben Sheaf remains unavailable due to a calf injury, while Callum O'Hare and Fabio Tavares have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.