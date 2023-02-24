News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Coventry City- including three changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to bounce back following Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham, ending the side’s five-match unbeaten run in the league.

The Sunderland boss has said he is dealing with a few knocks after that fixture and is expected to make changes against the Sky Blues.

Lynden Gooch remains unavailable, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Coventry:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started all 33 league games for Sunderland so far this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Trai Hume

Dropped to the bench at Rotherham after conceding a penalty against Bristol City. Had been in fine form after coming into the team at right-back.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

The central defender has been one of the first names on the team sheets since returning from a foot injury in December.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Was taken off in the second half at Rotherham following a successive run of starts. Has captained the side in recent weeks with Corry Evans out injured.

Photo: Frank Reid

