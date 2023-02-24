The Sunderland team to face Coventry City- including three changes: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to bounce back following Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham, ending the side’s five-match unbeaten run in the league.
The Sunderland boss has said he is dealing with a few knocks after that fixture and is expected to make changes against the Sky Blues.
Lynden Gooch remains unavailable, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.
Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Coventry: