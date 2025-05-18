The former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic man has returned to the EFL after stints in Saudi and Denmark

Former Sunderland skipper Max Power has joined Bradford City on a two-year deal after leaving Danish Superliga side AGF.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who captained Sunderland to Wembley victory in the 2020-21 EFL Trophy, now links up with League Two side Bradford as they look to stabilise in League One next season after promotion under Graham Alexander from the fourth tier during 2024-25.

Power, well known to Sunderland fans for his leadership and work rate during the club’s time in League One, brings significant experience to the Bantams. A three-time League One title winner with Wigan Athletic and, most recently, a promotion-winner in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah, Power arrives with an impressive CV and 500 career appearances under his belt.

Reflecting on the move, Power said: “I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going. I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here.”

Power made 137 appearances for Sunderland between 2018 and 2021, scoring 12 goals and playing a key role in the club’s early but ultimately failed attempts to return to the Championship. He departed at the end of his contract under Lee Johnson before returning to Wigan and later embarking on stints abroad. Power was spotted among 7,500 away fans at Ewood Park during Sunderland’s clash against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day of this year.

Bradford boss Graham Alexander said of the signing: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality. After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

How Max Power played through pain during time at Sunderland

Last summer, Power revealed he had been playing with some discomfort for a significant period of time and had been taking painkilling injections during his time at Sunderland. In May, Power wrote on social media after his departure from Saudi Arabia: “Years of painkillers and injections to get through games had finally caught up with me and I required surgery on my groin and hernia. As someone who has never been injured before, in hindsight, I probably rushed the comeback and faced many setbacks along the way.

“In January I took a very difficult decision to end my season to allow the club to bring in another foreign player as the rule in this division is 7 international players per team. It broke my heart but I am proud of my decision to put the team and the football club before my own self. I have had to learn to lead in a different way than on the pitch, by helping the team every day in training and in the dressing room.

“This period has allowed me to fully reset my body and I now feel stronger and better than at any stage in my career. I want to thank all staff at the club and the owner Aramco for the help during this period. I have seen the best specialists in world football and had surgery from one of the best surgeons in the game.”

“The biggest thank you is to my wife and children for their unwavering support. They’ve seen how hard I’ve worked and the impact not being able to play has had on me. This period of time out of the team has made me realise how much I still love this game that has given me a great life to date. I can’t wait for pre-season to begin and I look forward to helping the club progress next season.”