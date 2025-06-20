The major contract decisions facing Sunderland ahead of Premier League return

When do the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations for the new Premier League season are in full swing as Sunderland look forward to their first top flight fixture since 2017.

The Black Cats now know they will host West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on the first day of the new campaign after the Premier League released their fixtures for the 2025/26 season earlier this week. The countdown to what should be a memorable season has now started and there have been several comings and goings in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, the departures as loan signings Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed returned to their parent clubs and Tommy Watson finalised his £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion just days after scoring the dramatic late winner in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The biggest outgoing deal of the summer, and potentially the most expensive in the Black Cats history, came when Jobe Bellingham ended months of speculation over his future by agreeing a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund. The deal is believed to have netted Sunderland an initial £27m - but it will surpass the £30m club record sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton if certain add-ons are triggered within the agreement between the two clubs.

Sunderland are working hard to add to their ranks during the second phase of a two-part summer transfer window - but their only incoming as it stands was a £20m permanent move for French midfielder Enzo Le Fee. The Roma star joined the Black Cats on loan in January and will now form part of Regis Le Bris’ squad for the new Premier League season after the Wembley win against the Blades triggered a permanent switch to Wearside.

Recent reports have suggested Sunderland have made an ambitious move to appoint Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi into a new role at the Stadium of Light and there could be some major decisions facing him and Kristjaan Speakman if he accepts the reported offer. A number of current Black Cats stars are approaching critical points in their contracts with the club and new agreements must be found to warn off interest from elsewhere - but when do the current deals of Sunderland players come to a close?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Getty Images

Summer 2025 - Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans returning to parent club)

Summer 2026 - Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Harrison Jones, Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027 - Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028 - Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jensen Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*, Hemir*

Summer 2029 - Enzo Le Fee