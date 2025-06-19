Sunderland are expected to make a major appointment to their footballing operation in the coming days

Sunderland are closing in on a major off-pitch appointment with Florent Ghisolfi expected to join in a senior backroom role.

Ghisolfi's departure from AS Roma, where he worked last season as a director of football, was confirmed earlier this week and it is believed that he is likely to join Sunderland in the coming days.

Ghisolfi is not replacing current Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, who remains highly valued at the club for his central role in leading the club back to the Premier League from League One. Ghisolfi's arrival, presuming that all goes ahead, instead is intended to bolster Sunderland's off-pitch operation as they build their infrastructure following promotion. Ghisolfi has previously worked as a Sporting Director at both RC Lens and OGC Nice, and the club are hoping that he can bring new contacts and insight to the club's recruitment operation. The Black Cats are set to continue their policy of looking abroad for top talent this summer, and Ghisolfi's experience over the last five years or so could be key. Sunderland are determined to bolster and strengthen their footballing structures after eight years outside of the top flight, and Ghisolfi's potential arrival is seen as a potentially key part of that puzzle.

Ghisolfi is well known to head coach Régis Le Bris having coached at Lorient earlier in his career, and of course oversaw the transfer of Enzo Le Fée to the Black Cats earlier this year. Ghisolfi has reportedly had interest from Newcastle United and Juventus in recent days, but appears likely to join Sunderland in the coming days.

AS Roma and Florent Ghisolfi react to his departure earlier this week

AS Roma confirmed earlier this week that Ghisolfi would be leaving to take on a 'new professional challenge'.

The statement said: "AS Roma and Technical Director Florent Ghisolfi have mutually agreed to part ways. Over the past year, Florent has demonstrated professionalism and dedication during a crucial phase for the club. We express our gratitude for his contributions and wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new professional challenge."

Writing on social media, Ghisolfi thanked the club for their support during his time there. After a challenging start to the campaign in which two head coaches were sacked, the return of Claudio Ranieri sparked a resurgence in the second half of the campaign.

"Thanks to Dan, Ryan and the entire Friedkin family for the opportunity to lead this magical club," he said.

"Thanks to all of you at Trigoria for welcoming us with open arms. I have never felt like a stranger, I have always felt at home. Thanks to my close collaborators who give everything for Roma. Thanks to the three coaches and the members of the first team staff who worked every minute with love and dignity. And especially to our magician, Mister Ranieri.

“Thanks to every player on the team, who never gave up even during the storm. Our star was the team.

Thanks to the fans, who also, in the storm, never stopped pushing the boat. I leave full of good memories and emotions. I leave with the feeling of a job done together. With this fifth place finish despite the difficulties.

"A rejuvenated team. A restructured sports organization. And the best is yet to come for Roma. Good luck to all of you at the club, to Mister Gasperini and to my successor. Life and football go on. But Rome, that one, is never forgotten. Forza Roma forever.”