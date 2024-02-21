Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have added another coach to the club's ranks at the Academy of Light.

Teesside-born James Thwaite will begin a part-time role at the club as a Youth Development Phase (YDP) Coach within the Academy of Light, and will work predominantly with under-15 and under-16s age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking the job, Thwaite said on social media: "Very pleased to be starting a new coaching role at @SunderlandAFC Academy - looking forward to a new chapter at an awesome club"

Thwaite has experience when it comes to coaching youngsters with previous roles at York City amongst other jobs. Thwaite is also qualified at UEFA A Licence level and has a background in teaching, making him a good fit to work with some of Sunderland's younger players.

The coach also spent time working as a Football Development Officer at the Beacon of Light during 2018 and 2019.

Thwaite's LinkedIn reads as follows: "UEFA A Licence holder - Part-Time Youth Development Phase (YDP) Coach at Sunderland AFC Academy, working predominantly with 15/16s age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Previously York City FC Youth Team (U19s) Assistant Coach, alongside Youth Team Manager, Tim Ryan, as well as a period on the First Team Coaching Staff. Former roles also include Professional Development Phase (U18s) Coach (Full Time) and First Team Analyst (Part-Time). Previously also Head Coach at Durham University Men's Football Club.