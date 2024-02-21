Confirmed: Sunderland add UEFA A Licence coach to backroom staff ranks at Academy of Light
Sunderland have added another coach to the club's ranks at the Academy of Light.
Teesside-born James Thwaite will begin a part-time role at the club as a Youth Development Phase (YDP) Coach within the Academy of Light, and will work predominantly with under-15 and under-16s age groups.
After taking the job, Thwaite said on social media: "Very pleased to be starting a new coaching role at @SunderlandAFC Academy - looking forward to a new chapter at an awesome club"
Thwaite has experience when it comes to coaching youngsters with previous roles at York City amongst other jobs. Thwaite is also qualified at UEFA A Licence level and has a background in teaching, making him a good fit to work with some of Sunderland's younger players.
The coach also spent time working as a Football Development Officer at the Beacon of Light during 2018 and 2019.
Thwaite's LinkedIn reads as follows: "UEFA A Licence holder - Part-Time Youth Development Phase (YDP) Coach at Sunderland AFC Academy, working predominantly with 15/16s age group.
"Previously York City FC Youth Team (U19s) Assistant Coach, alongside Youth Team Manager, Tim Ryan, as well as a period on the First Team Coaching Staff. Former roles also include Professional Development Phase (U18s) Coach (Full Time) and First Team Analyst (Part-Time). Previously also Head Coach at Durham University Men's Football Club.
"Post Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE) and Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) in Secondary Education from Durham University - OFSTED "Outstanding" Teacher. Graduate of the University of Manchester with BSc in Geology and MSc in Petroleum Geoscience."