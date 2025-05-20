Four former Sunderland players are set to be released by their respective clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four former Sunderland players are set to become free agents at the end of the season, with their respective clubs confirming departures.

Championship side Millwall have announced that both Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly will leave the club when their contracts expire next month. The club also confirmed that talks are ongoing with George Honeyman, another ex-Sunderland man, whose future remains unresolved as his deal also runs out this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watmore, who overcame a string of injury setbacks during his time at Sunderland, enjoyed a strong spell at The Den after joining from Middlesbrough in January 2023. Over two-and-a-half seasons in south London, the forward became a regular fixture for the Lions.

Connolly, meanwhile, left Sunderland after a short stint in search of more consistent first-team football. Despite flashes of promise, the Republic of Ireland international struggled to establish himself in Millwall’s starting XI under successive managers.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Lynden Gooch is also set to be on the move. Stoke City have confirmed the 29-year-old will leave the club at the end of his contract. Gooch came through Sunderland’s youth academy and made 247 senior appearances for the Black Cats over an 11-year spell before leaving in 2023.

He went on to make 53 appearances for the Potters, scoring twice and assisting twice more. This season, he featured 23 times across all competitions, including 12 league starts, as Stoke narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Fletcher has also confirmed his departure from Wrexham after a memorable spell with the Welsh club. The former Scotland and Sunderland striker described the decision to leave as “not by choice” but expressed gratitude for the experience, calling Wrexham “the most magical club” of his 22-year career. Fletcher joined Wrexham in September 2023 and made a notable impact, scoring 16 goals in 77 appearances and playing a vital role in the club’s rapid ascent to the Championship under former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

What Aaron Connolly said about his Sunderland exit in January

Initially joining Sunderland on a short-term contract, Connolly bravely revealed that he was in recovery from an alcohol addiction. Despite not getting as many first-team opportunities on Wearside as he had hoped, he thanked the club and its fans for their support.

“When I spoke to Kristjaan [Speakman], I just thanked him for the opportunity this Club gave me when many others wouldn’t,” Connolly said. “It is something I will never forget and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for. Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place and I owe a lot of that to the people at the Club, including my team-mates and the staff. I’m now ready to play games regularly and I appreciate the Club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best of luck for what I’m sure will be a memorable end to a great season.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said of Connolly’s departure: “Aaron leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution this season. He's in a really good place and has a desire to play more regular minutes, which is only natural considering his journey. I’m really pleased for him, as sometimes it’s forgotten that these players are regular people, who need care and support. We enjoy developing players and I think we’ve played an important part in Aaron’s story, which is something our players, staff, and supporters should be very proud of.”