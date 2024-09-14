Tommy Watson has carried his superb form from the 2023/24 campaign into the new season

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Tommy Watson is closing in on minutes for Sunderland’s senior team but has hinted that the youngster may yet have to be patient.

Watson has been in outstanding form for Sunderland’s U21 side in 2024, and scored the equaliser in Wednesday’s draw against Athletic Club de Bilbao B. Watson was the subject of deadline-day bids from Brighton & Hove Albion but they were rejected by Sunderland who see him as a future first-team player.

Sunderland have a number of options of in the wide areas even despite Jack Clarke’s departure for Ipswich Town, but the 18-year-old is very much in Le Bris’ thinking having been named on the bench for most fixtures so far this season.

Le Bris says the more hectic schedule in the weeks and months ahead will create chances for Watson. Sunderland have just three fixtures in September but face a heavy schedule through October, November and December.

“He is close to the team now,” Le Bris confirmed.

“He has improved a lot in a short space of time. Now, it is about making sure he settles in and fits into the culture we are building here. He needs to get to know the game model and the way we want the team to operate. That will come with the experiences he gets with us. I think he is very close to the squad, and he will have opportunities during the periods we are going into where we have three games in a week. I am sure he will get opportunities to show what he is able to do.”

Watson is expected to be in the travelling party when Sunderland face Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.